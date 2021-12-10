City’s new recreation hub at Kathipara to open next week

Urban Square with children’s play area and eateries will be inaugurated by CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to inaugurate the Kathipara Urban Square next week.

Developed by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) at a cost of about ₹14 crore, the 5.9 lakh sq. ft. landmark will include walking track, dining area, eateries, retail outlets, children’s play area, bus bays and a huge parking lot.

The walls near the play area sport murals and Tamil alphabet have been installed around this square. Two months ago, Mr. Stalin had inspected the work in this square located under the clover shaped Kathipara flyover.

According to CMRL officials, signages were being installed throughout the square to guide people since this was massive space. The contractor, who has won the bid to put up food and retail outlets, will need a few months to fully establish all the facilities here.

“Buses will come into this square, drop people, pick up passengers and leave. This has been built as a recreational facility so that people in the neighbouring areas like Ramapuram, Butt Road, Manappakkam and so on can come with their children. This will help in bringing more commuters to Metro as Alandur station is located close to this square,” an official said.

Alandur Metro station sees a footfall of about 4,000 a day but there needs to be a connectivity between this square and the station so that passengers can travel, relax and dine seamlessly.

“We have to plan a way to link the station with the square. Otherwise, it will not help Metro Rail attract more passengers,” an official added.