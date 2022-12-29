City’s homebuyer affordability sees marginal decline in 2022: study

December 29, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai follows the National Capital Region (NCR) in terms of expensive residential markets in the country, according to the Affordability Index 2022, an annual proprietary study done by Knight Frank.

From 51% in 2010, the home purchase affordability index improved to 30% in 2019. With the advent of the pandemic in early 2020, the affordability index further improved to 24% in 2021. With the economic changes in the country in 2022, the city witnessed a substantial decline in home affordability to 27%. Knight Frank said the 225 BPS cumulative increase in repo rate in 2022 and the consequent increase in home-loan rates, along with increase in residential prices caused the decline in affordability.

Vivek Rathi, director research, Knight Frank India, said, “The city’s affordability index level of 27% signifies the proportion of household income that the average household in Chennai has to allocate toward Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) for a housing unit in the city. This level has increased/worsened from 24% in 2021 due to the increase in home prices and, more significantly, due to the rise in home loan rates that are now equal to those existing in pre-pandemic 2019.”

“Notably, affordability in 2022 is still much better than the 30% it was in 2019 as the overall economy and income growth in the city have been relatively strong despite pandemic exigencies,” he added.

Knight Frank’s proprietary Affordability Index, which tracks the EMI to total income ratio for an average household, has shown a marginal worsening in affordability levels for the first time in 10 years in 2022. Affordability levels had improved even during the pandemic impacted years of 2020 and 2021 as residential price growth was subdued and the government aggressively cut policy rates to increase liquidity in the highly stressed economic environment.

An index level of 40% for a city implies that on an average, households in that city need to spend 40% of their income to fund the EMI of housing loan for that unit. An EMI/Income ratio of over 50% is considered unaffordable as it is the limit beyond which banks rarely underwrite a mortgage.