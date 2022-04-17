City’s heritage list not yet complete

Work was started a decade ago

The preparation of a comprehensive list of heritage buildings in Chennai Metropolitan Area has been delayed.

The work started a decade ago and the CMDA identified many public buildings in areas such as Triplicane, George Town, Purasawalkam and Mylapore. Students were involved in the documentation in the initial stages. In the first phase around 42 buildings were identified. Some more were identified later. But many of the buildings with heritage value have not been included on the list of heritage buildings of the CMDA.

The listed buildings will have three grades, with Grade I structures prime landmarks upon which alterations will not be permitted. Buildings included in Grade II will be altered subject to scrutiny. Buildings under Grade III may be changed for adaptive reuse.