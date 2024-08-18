City’s elected representatives call for preparation of zone-wise maps indicating rainwater catchments and waterbodies ahead of northeast monsoon

Elected representatives in the city, including MPs, MLAs and Councillors, have asked civic officials to prepare zone-wise maps to clearly indicate rainwater catchments, and waterbodies such as rivers, canals and ponds, in addition to flood relief centres and access routes.

This demand was made at the northeast monsoon review meeting held at the Ripon Buildings’ Amma Maaligai on Friday, in which several Ministers, MLAs, and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Water Resources Department (WRD), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board, among others, participated.

Elected representatives emphasised the importance of ensuring that flood warnings were properly communicated to the public, especially to those living in low-lying areas. “Residents must be moved to safety, immediately upon receiving such warnings. For those without alternative accommodation, officials should be asked to arrange shelters in nearby schools and marriage halls,” they noted, in the list of requests.

The need for coordination between relevant government departments and the district administration for rescue and relief operations was also stressed at the meeting. It was advised that generators be kept ready at all relief centres to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, officials were asked to identify and repair potholes on roads and streets, at least 15 days before the predicted onset of the monsoon. Further, infrastructure projects such as drinking water supply and underground sewerage work were to be paused before the monsoon to ensure road safety, they said. Inspections of government-owned buildings, with necessary repairs, should be undertaken promptly. Toll-free numbers for residents during relief efforts were to be publicised. Damaged infrastructure, such as electric poles, were to be promptly repaired, and adequate sandbags prepared to handle unexpected breaches in waterbodies, they stressed.

Desilting of storm-water drains and repairs to leaks in storage tanks, canals and sponge parks were highlighted as critical tasks at the meeting.

