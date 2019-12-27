Chennai

City witnesses a partial eclipse

Around 6,000 people queue up at the Birla Planetarium

Around 6,000 people queued up at the Birla Planetarium in Chennai to witness a partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning.

In Chennai, a partial phase of the eclipse was visible. At maximum eclipse, recorded at around 9.35 a.m., nearly 84.7% of the sun’s disk was covered by the moon.

“Despite us being able to view only a partial eclipse, the percentage of the disk of the sun covered by the moon was high, and the brightness here significantly diminished at 9.35 a.m.,” said S. Soudararajaperumal, executive director of the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre.

At the Birla Planetarium, crowds began assembling as early as 6.30 a.m., and officials distributed over 1,000 solar glasses for people to view the eclipse safely.

Telescopes were set up and images were projected onto a white screen, and welders’ glasses were given to the people who had come.

In Tamil Nadu, the eclipse was visible first in Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, and then in Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

Maya Manickam, who came to view the eclipse with her mother, said it was fascinating to observe crescent-shaped shadows. Since schools were shut for Christmas holidays, hundreds of children visited the planetarium.

Tamil Nadu will have an annular eclipse next on May 21, 2031.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:53:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/city-witnesses-a-partial-eclipse/article30405976.ece

