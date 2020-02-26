City wakes up to misty morning

Residents of several parts of Chennai woke up to a misty morning on Tuesday.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department, it is common for mist to occur in the early morning hours in winter. It is officially considered winter till end of February in Chennai.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a layer of mist surrounded many parts of the city on Tuesday due to calm wind and high humidity level.

The dip in the temperature level in the early morning hours led to formation of mist. However, visibility was not affected as it had occurred at a lower level of atmosphere, he said.

On Tuesday morning, easterly wind started blowing only around 10 a.m. If there had been wind flow, such a misty cover would not have formed.

Dry weather is set to continue over the State for the next few days, he added.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that mist is likely to occur in some areas in the early morning hours for two days.

Chennai will experience a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius till Thursday.