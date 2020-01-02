City tour for ₹10 finds many takers

Around 300 persons took the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC's) hop-on hop-off tour on Wednesday and visited various tourist locations in the city.

The TTDC had organised the tour to popularise spots including the Ashtalakshmi temple and Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar and Guindy National Park as ideal tourist attractions.

The two-hour long tour at a charge of ₹10 per person was conducted as an one-time offer.

Five buses were operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's, said an official source.