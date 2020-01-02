Chennai

City tour for ₹10 finds many takers

more-in

Around 300 persons took the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC's) hop-on hop-off tour on Wednesday and visited various tourist locations in the city.

The TTDC had organised the tour to popularise spots including the Ashtalakshmi temple and Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar and Guindy National Park as ideal tourist attractions.

The two-hour long tour at a charge of ₹10 per person was conducted as an one-time offer.

Five buses were operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's, said an official source.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 1:25:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/city-tour-for-10-finds-many-takers/article30454933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY