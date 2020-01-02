City tour for ₹10 finds many takers

Around 300 persons took the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC's) hop-on hop-off tour on Wednesday and visited various tourist locations in the city.
The TTDC had organised the tour to popularise spots including the Ashtalakshmi temple and Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar and Guindy National Park as ideal tourist attractions.
The two-hour long tour at a charge of ₹10 per person was conducted as an one-time offer.
Five buses were operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's, said an official source.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.