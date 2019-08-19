City to stay cool as showers will continue, says Met dept.

Sunday’s rainy weather, that kept the city cool, may continue for the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Moderate rain that began Saturday night continued throughout the next morning. Several parts of the city, including Anna Salai, Arumbakkam, Abhiramapuram, T. Nagar, Thoraipakkam and Kodambakkam, received good showers. Areas surrounding the airport and the heart of Chennai recorded 3 and 2 cm rainfall, respectively, for a 24-hour period, ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the Department said.

Rain in the city has been largely due to convective activity, officials said.

The same pattern may persist for the next few days, Showers are likely during evening and night. “The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures may touch 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” the Department said.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive heavy rainfall, with a maximum of 15 cm being recorded in Alangayam in Vellore district, followed by Tirupattur at 10 cm.

While Puducherry saw 7 cm, Sriperumbudur recorded 6 cm of rainfall.

There may be heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in districts including Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thiruvarur, the Department added.