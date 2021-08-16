City to have two more pedestrian plazas

They will come up on M.C. Road in Old Washermanpet, Khadar Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday announced two pedestrian plaza projects, including one in north Chennai.

Chennai Smart City Ltd., in a tweet on Sunday, announced that M.C. Road market area in Old Washermanpet and Khadar Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam will be converted into a pedestrian plaza on the lines of the one in T. Nagar.

M.C. Road pedestrian plaza is expected to be developed along the 850-metre stretch by integrating the Robinson playground. The road is 1.9-km long with high pedestrian footfall in 800 metres of commercial area. The market stretch will be developed as a pedestrian prioritised street with shuttle routes planned by incorporating the Metro station and bus stop.

M.C. Road will have restricted traffic with dedicated routes for vehicles. Junctions will be designed for seamless east-west connectivity. The street will be designed for seamless movement and multi-utility zones with space for market street activities and amenities.

Aswathy Dilip, Senior Programme Manager, ITDP, said Robinson playground and other parks would be integrated into the street design. “M.C. Road attracts 40,000 pedestrians during festivals and on weekends.

The Corporation officials said the design integrates all major public transport routes, with multi-modal integration provided at entry points and near the Metro station.

There are 3,000 shops along M.C. Road but the exact number of vendors to be accommodated in the new design would be finalised shortly. Five major nodes had been proposed along the pedestrian plaza in M.C. Road.

The entry plaza at M.C. Road-Cemetery Road junction, pedestrian promenade near Robinson ground, temple park near Thulukanthamman temple, traffic calmed junction at J.P. Koil Kamaraj monument park and the last one at BSNL junction. The entire street will have upgraded utilities with storm-water drains, new sewer drains with riders, water supply, electrical ducts, telcom ducts and proposed gas connection. For storm water management, recharge pits will be created. In a bid to ensure ease of travel for elderly and the differently-abled, shuttle services have been planned.

After development of pedestrian plaza at Khadar Nawaz Khan Road, the vision is to use the street network and catalyse transit oriented development to create a walkable central business district in the heart of Chennai.

“The two pedestrian priority projects at M.C. Road and Khader Nawaz Khan road show that the government is committed to providing safe, inclusive and vibrant streets for all users. This is in line with the budget 2021 announcement made by the Finance Minister that pedestrian-friendly and disabled- friendly streets will be provided in all urban areas,” said an official.