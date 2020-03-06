City to get ₹5,000 cr. for water security, disaster preparedness

Civic agencies in the city are likely to get funding from the World Bank for projects to improve water supply and promote disaster resilience. A team of World Bank officials met with officials of various civic agencies on Thursday to finalise funding for the projects. The meeting will be held for a few more days.

According to official sources, World Bank is planning to give funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore for improving water supply and resilience during disasters.

Chennai Corporation is likely to get funding for eco-restoration of 25 waterbodies in various parts of the city. “The eco-restoration work is expected to improve groundwater level and promote resilience. Many areas affected by the floods in 2015 are likely to improve after the eco-restoration,” said an official.

World Bank is also planning to achieve 100% networking of households in the water supply system. The World Bank officials have been focusing on projects that provide piped water supply to all households in the city. According to sources, the World Bank is likely to increase the funding to ₹10,000 crore for improving the city’s water supply once the civic agencies submit proposals with better coordination. However, the civic agencies are yet to coordinate in a proper manner to give proposals that will solve the problems faced by residents during periods of water shortage.

As most of the houses in slums do not have piped water supply, the projects to give a makeover to slums remains the most important challenge for 100% networking of houses in the water supply system.

“Over 30% of the houses in the city do not have water supply. It requires huge funding and a makeover of the existing infrastructure,” said an official.

World Bank is also expected to fund projects of the TNSCB to build alternative houses for slum residents and also provide funding assistance for Metrowater proposal to give 24X7 water supply to all houses.

The Public Works Department is expected to build major drains and canals to promote resilience during floods. Many underground drains will be built using World Bank funds to reduce inundation.