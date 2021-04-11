City team comes second in moot court contest

A team from Bharath Institute of Law, Vidya Pinto and B. Yazhini, were adjudged the runner-ups in the Col. Dr. Jeppiaar All India Virtual Moot Court Competition 2021 organised by the Sathyabama School of Law.

Vidya Pinto was adjudged best student advocate, according to a press release. The competition, in which 28 teams participated, was overseen by retired judges of the Madras High Court C.T. Selvam and S. Jagadeesan and A David Ambrose, former head of department of Legal Studies, University of Madras.