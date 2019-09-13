City schools put on alert over dengue

The School Education Department has issued guidelines to all institutions in the State to create awareness of dengue and take steps to prevent the spread of the viral fever during rainy season.

Director of School Education S. Kannappan, in the guidelines, asked students, teachers and school heads to ensure that the campuses, classrooms and bathrooms are kept clean and there is no water stagnation.

“Teachers should be alert and take note if students come to school with fever or developing fever during class hours. If their symptoms are severe, their parents should be informed and they should be taken to the nearest primary health centre or hospital,” the director said.

Students have been asked to alert school heads in case there is stagnant water on the campus. “In the morning assembly, awareness about dengue and steps to be taken for its prevention should be discussed with students. We encourage all teachers and students to take a pledge to ensure that they will keep their surroundings clean,” the guidelines stated.

If students display any symptoms, teachers have been advised to inform their parents and take them to the nearest PHC or hospital. Schools have been instructed to ensure that clean drinking water is available.

While schools have been asked to put up banners and posters on campus and highlight preventive measures, student clubs and associations such as NSS, NCC and scouts and guides have been encouraged to conduct programmes for the same.