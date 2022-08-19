City school wins Global Education Award

Akshar Arbol International School, Chennai, has won the Global Education Award in three categories for 2022

Akshar Arbol International School (AAIS) has won the Global Education Award in three categories for the year 2022.

The award is in recognition of outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations directly or indirectly in education through pioneering practices and use of innovation and technology.

AAIS won the School of the Year for Staff Well Being – South; Best Skill Development Initiative – Editor’s Choice; and Innovative School of the Year – Jury’s Choice.

The recognition came during the fourth edition of ScooNews Global Educators Fest held recently in Jaipur. The theme for this year at the festival was “Transforming school curriculum: empowering learning for life”.

AAIS was established in 2011 and has two campuses offering International Baccalaureate and Cambridge Secondary Programme.

AAIS recently won the Eldrok India K-12 award for ‘excellence in thematic education and sports programme’.

“At AAIS, we always look for sustainable ways of curating experiences for our students, staff and parent community,” said Prabha Dixit, founder and Principal, who received the award. “Rewards and accolades are the milestones that measure the large and small steps we take towards a common goal that defines who we are,” she said.