City Sanitation Plan to be formulated

The Greater Chennai Corporation will formulate the City Sanitation Plan shortly.

The plan will cover the baseline information about the city in all sectors related to sanitation, and will help the civic body analyse the sanitation condition of the 200 divisions.

The initiative will also set the stage for the implementation of sustainable waste management practices through simple planning, officials said.

Waste water management

The plan includes improving access to toilets, wastewater management, including septage and sewage management, stormwater management, water supply and solid waste management.

The stakeholders of the City Sanitation Plan will comprise residents, public institutions, businesses and industries, civic organisations, professional organisations, training and educational institutions, and others with an interest in urban planning and development of their neighbourhoods.