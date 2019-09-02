‘Make Tamil dishes world famous’

Thinly sliced chakravalli kizhangu, roasted and seasoned with pepper, Aadi Kumayam, a simple sweet dish made from moong dal, urad dal, jaggery and rice and karikaai kadhamabam won Chennai resident S.K. Gaayathri the title of Master Chef of Tamil Nadu in the second season of The Hindu Our State Our Taste Cookery competition here on Sunday.

“The secret vegetable that I got in the finals was chakravalli kizhangu and I used it in the kadhamba rice and in the pepper roast. I had to think of dishes on the spot. I have a lot of interest in cooking and I like to cook for my husband and daughters,” said Ms. Gaayathri.

The first runner-up was Gayatri Devi Gunaseelan and the second runner-up was G. Selvarani from Nagapattinam.

Presenting the titles to the winner and runners-up of the competition that was conducted in 15 locations in the State, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology K. Pandiarajan, said food played a major role in Tamil culture and that appropriate food if consumed in proper measure was considered a medicine.

Congratulating The Hindu Group for conducting such a contest to bring out hidden dishes from Tamil culture, he stressed the need for Tamil food to become world famous.

Chef K. Damodaran, knowledge partner, recalled the herculean task of tasting over 10,000 dishes from across the State over the last two months to zero in on the winner from over 4,000 participants.

“Though I tried everything from biryani to arisi paruppu saadham, to ragi kali and munthiri kothu, my top favourite this time was the meen karutha kari or the black fish curry made by a woman from Nagercoil,” he said.

