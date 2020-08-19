City police warn action against those posting obscene content on women

Chennai

19 August 2020 23:57 IST

Man arrested from Taramani after complaint from woman’s husband

The City police have warned of stringent action against persons who post obscene content on women on social media networks.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch registered a case on a complaint received from a woman’s husband in Taramani, whose mobile phone number was posted in a portal, classifying her as immoral.

The police took up investigation after registering a case under sections 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and 509 (Damaging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising

The police gathered details from the portal about the person who posted the content and arrested M. Suryanaryanan, 24, of Taramani. His mobile phone was seized by the police and he was remanded in judicial custody.