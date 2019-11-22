City police to adopt 20 schools with aim of keeping children away from crime

After giving the much-needed facelift to a middle school in Pulainthope, the city police plan to adopt 20 more schools in the northern part of the city.

“By adopting schools, we will prevent young children from getting involved in criminal activities in the area. We are also benefiting from the initiative as we present ourselves as people and children friendly,” said R. Dhinakaran, Additional Commissioner of Police, North.

“Every AC has been asked to identify a school in their range in need of facilities. We are associating with residents’ welfare associations, Rotary clubs and college alumnus to provide facilities to them.”

Setting the example, the Pulianthope police station has first adopted a middle school, run by the Chennai Corporation, in Pattalam. A total of 206 students from Pulianthope, Pattalam and other adjoining areas, mostly from poor socio-economic background, are studying here.

Earlier, the school premises was used by anti-social elements and as an open defecation area.

Now, the school has been totally cordoned off with a compound wall. It has a fresh coast of paint with police personnel working for more than a week.

In the past, some of the kids even walked barefoot. Now, the students come to school wearing black shoes, socks and tie, said officials.

The police have spruced up the facilities to make it modern and more attractive to the children and give them an ambience for learning.

From their own funds and the money collected from people, the police have provided chairs, tables, fans, water purifiers and play materials for the students.

K. Krishnamurthy, Pulianthope Inspector said, “People of the area have now started enquiring about the school. The wall has moral lessons on the importance of education and discipline. People usually think police are unfriendly. We want to change the misconception.”