City police seize 932 vehicles for traffic violations on New Year’s eve

January 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

On New Year’s eve, the police seized a total of 932 vehicles for violating traffic norms in the city.

Of the total 932 vehicles seized for various traffic violations, 360 vehicles were detained for drunken driving, said a senior official. During the traffic enforcement measures taken from December 25 to 30, the traffic police have seized 694 vehicles for drunken driving, bike racing and other violations.

On Saturday night alone, 932 vehicles were seized, with 572 impounded for traffic violations comprising riding triples on two-wheelers, riding without helmets and speeding, he said.

Ahead of the New Year, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had warned of severe action against motorists for drunken driving and other traffic violations, and hundreds of personnel were posted at important junctions to control the menace of traffic violations between Christmas and New Year’s eve.

The police deployed more than 16,000 personnel drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police, Armed Police, Law and Order and Crime wings to organise checkpoints in 368 places of the 12 police districts in the city. To control bike racing at deserted flyovers during the night, the police closed the 33 flyovers in the city using temporary barricades and posted 108 ambulance vehicles at 78 vulnerable points.

In the mass vehicle checks organised during the week starting from December 25, a total of 13,036 vehicles were checked by the teams. The traffic measures taken by the city police were appreciated by several netizens on social media.

Mr. Jiwal thanked the police personnel for their tireless work and for taking preventive measures by setting up vehicle checkpoints, mobile surveillance teams, use of drones in isolated areas and awareness drives, which helped keep the New Year incident-free.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, in a circular, congratulated the efficient working of the personnel in the city to prevent accidents during the festive season.