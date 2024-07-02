ADVERTISEMENT

City police searching for driver of businessman who stole gold, silver and cash worth ₹2 crore

Published - July 02, 2024 02:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Foreshore Estate police are on the lookout for a man, who was employed as a driver of a stock exchange operator, for stealing gold jewellery, silver articles and cash, worth nearly ₹2 crore from an apartment in MRC Nagar. 

A senior official of the City police said L. Gopalakrishnan was a stock exchange businessman residing in a multi-storey apartment in Satyadev Avenue of MRC Nagar. In a complaint filed by the businessman he had reported that he had suspicion on his driver Saravanan, a resident of Ashok Nagar, whom he sent off for not working properly. As he inspected the locker in his house, he was shocked to find gold jewellery weighing 250 sovereigns, 10kg of silver articles and ₹25 lakh in cash stolen, during the period between May 25 and June 27. 

Based on the complaint, the Foreshore Estate police are searching for the driver who has been absconding with the loot. 

