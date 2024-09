The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A.Arun on Monday promulgated an order prohibiting flash laser beam lights, release of hot air balloons/ tethered balloons, light emitting objects, fly gliders and other flying objects around airspace near Chennai airport.

The order will be in force for 60 days commencing from Monday to November 28 of this year.

