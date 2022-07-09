City police arrest 55 accused in a single day

All of them had non-bailable warrants issued against them

All of them had non-bailable warrants issued against them

The city police have nabbed 55 accused who had non-bailable warrants (NBWs) pending against them in a single day.

On the orders of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, the police have been taking preventive action and conducting special drive to reduce the crime rate and ensure punishment to the accused.

In pursuance of the efforts, the Commissioner has ordered a special drive to nab the accused who were reported to be absconding and had non-bailable warrants issued by the courts against them.

Following this, the police conducted an intensive drive across the city. The police said: “In a single day, 55 accused who were absconding and had non-bailable warrants issued against them were nabbed by the police. They were produced before the courts which had issued non-bailable warrants and remanded. As many as 115 accused who had non-bailable warrants against them surrendered following a special drive of the police. Altogether, the non-bailable warrants against 170 accused were executed in the special drive.”

Similarly, inspectors filed petitions in the courts seeking to cancel the bail of 41 accused who had violated the bail conditions. The city police said the special drive would be conducted regularly to nab the persons reported to be absconding.