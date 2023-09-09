City police nab man who tried to rob a retired SI and fled to Bihar

September 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 26-year-old man from Bihar, who allegedly attempted to rob an elderly couple in Medavakkam and escaped to his State, has been nabbed.

The police said a man sneaked into the house of Selvaraj, a retired sub-inspector of CRPF, who was staying with his wife Maheshwari and daughter at Aishwarya Garden in Medavakkam. It was around midnight when the suspect brandished a knife at Maheshwari and attempted to snatch her gold chain. As she raised an alarm, her husband woke up and attempted to overpower the suspect. The suspect stabbed Selvaraj in the head, neck and shoulder. Maheshwari, who came to the rescue of her husband, was also stabbed. The critically injured couple were rushed to the hospital by their daughter with the help of neighbours.

Later, Pallikaranai police reached the spot and analysed the CCTV footage. The police identified the suspect soon after a preliminary inquiry. A police team reached Bihar by flight before the suspect could reach there by train and caught him. He was identified as Manidev Choudhary, 26. He has been brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

