HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

City police nab man who tried to rob a retired SI and fled to Bihar

The suspect allegedly sneaked into the house of a retired sub-inspector of CRPF and stabbed the elderly couple while trying to rob them and fled the spot

September 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man from Bihar, who allegedly attempted to rob an elderly couple in Medavakkam and escaped to his State, has been nabbed.

The police said a man sneaked into the house of Selvaraj, a retired sub-inspector of CRPF, who was staying with his wife Maheshwari and daughter at Aishwarya Garden in Medavakkam. It was around midnight when the suspect brandished a knife at Maheshwari and attempted to snatch her gold chain. As she raised an alarm, her husband woke up and attempted to overpower the suspect. The suspect stabbed Selvaraj in the head, neck and shoulder. Maheshwari, who came to the rescue of her husband, was also stabbed. The critically injured couple were rushed to the hospital by their daughter with the help of neighbours.

Later, Pallikaranai police reached the spot and analysed the CCTV footage. The police identified the suspect soon after a preliminary inquiry. A police team reached Bihar by flight before the suspect could reach there by train and caught him. He was identified as Manidev Choudhary, 26. He has been brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.