ADVERTISEMENT

City police investigating gang involved in creating fake email ids and sending bomb threats to a private school

Published - August 14, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police have registered a case in two sections for creating fake email ids in the names of police officials and sending bomb threat mails to a private school in R.A. Puram last week. 

A senior official of the City police said last week, a fake e-mail address with Director General of Police’s name was created and a bomb threat was sent to a private school. Again on August 12, unidentified men sent a bomb threat to the same school by creating another fake email address on City Police Commissioner’s name. Based on this, the Cyber Crime police are investigating. The school has received more than 10 bomb threats through emails, the police official added.

The police official said for the past six months, mysterious persons have been sending bomb threats to the Chennai airport, private schools and government offices through cell phones, letters and emails and causing panic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US