City police investigating gang involved in creating fake email ids and sending bomb threats to a private school

Published - August 14, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police have registered a case in two sections for creating fake email ids in the names of police officials and sending bomb threat mails to a private school in R.A. Puram last week. 

A senior official of the City police said last week, a fake e-mail address with Director General of Police’s name was created and a bomb threat was sent to a private school. Again on August 12, unidentified men sent a bomb threat to the same school by creating another fake email address on City Police Commissioner’s name. Based on this, the Cyber Crime police are investigating. The school has received more than 10 bomb threats through emails, the police official added.

The police official said for the past six months, mysterious persons have been sending bomb threats to the Chennai airport, private schools and government offices through cell phones, letters and emails and causing panic.

