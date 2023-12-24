City police investigating fisherman’s death in Kasimedu

December 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Fishing Harbour police have filed a case and are investigating the death of a 60-year-old fisherman, which occurred in Kasimedu on Saturday. The police said K. Arumugam, a resident of Kasimedu, and six others worked on a fishing boat owned by Rajasekar. On Saturday night, the victim and his colleagues went fishing. When Arumugam was removing the catch from the boat, he allegedly fell and injured his head. His co-workers rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.