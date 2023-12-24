ADVERTISEMENT

City police investigating fisherman’s death in Kasimedu

December 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

He allegedly fell and hit his head when he was removing the catch from the boat

The Hindu Bureau

The Fishing Harbour police have filed a case and are investigating the death of a 60-year-old fisherman, which occurred in Kasimedu on Saturday. The police said K. Arumugam, a resident of Kasimedu, and six others worked on a fishing boat owned by Rajasekar. On Saturday night, the victim and his colleagues went fishing. When Arumugam was removing the catch from the boat, he allegedly fell and injured his head. His co-workers rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

