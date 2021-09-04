City police intensify crackdown on illegal bike race on roads

Vigil has been stepped up on 13 stretches, says Pradip Kumar

With complaints of illegal racing on city roads increasing, the city traffic police have chalked out elaborate plans and launched action to end the menace.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Pradip Kumar told The Hindu, “We have already prepared an action plan to curb racing on the roads. We have identified 13 places where it is rampant and have taken a series of steps to prevent it. Our personnel have been given a standard operating procedure(SOP) to be followed while nabbing the violators.”

The roads identified are 400 feet Outer Ring Road, 200 feet Inner Road near Maduravoyal Toll Plaza, Murasoli Maran Flyover, Durgabai Deshmukh Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road, GST Road from Alandur to Airport and Santhome High Road.

Since these races are mostly reported on weekends and holidays, the traffic police have been specially deployed on the identified roads. A combined decoy consisting of the public and plainclothesmen have been organised.

Mr. Kumar said, “There are two groups of people reportedly involved in the races on road. Youth join two or three persons as friends for a joy ride. Another gang has WhatsApp groups for conducting races for money. We are creating a database of persons who have a record of indulging in the races, and we will not spare repeat offenders.”

The vehicles involved in these races would be seized. Vehicles would be released after the documents are verified, and appropriate cases are booked.

The parents of college students involved in the bike races would be summoned to the station for counselling, and a written undertaking obtained from them with the promise that they would not repeat the offence.

Counselling should be held for students in the presence of their parents.

Police officers have been asked to keep a watch on garages which modify vehicles for races. They have been instructed to maintain strict vigil on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass stretch.

Instructions had been given to suspend the driving licence of repeat offenders, Mr. Kumar added.