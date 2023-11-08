City Police has made elaborate bandobust for Deepavali festival

November 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) have made elaborate security arrangements for Deepavali festival and the days ahead of the festival.

Additional Commissioners of Police Prem Anand Sinha, R.Sudhakar and Asra Garg addressed the media persons and briefed them on the security measures taken to control crowd, crime prevention initiatives and steps taken to regulate traffic to avoid congestion in the city.

Mr. Sinha said the GCP have made special security arrangements in T.Nagar, Washermenpet, Purasawalkam and Flower Bazaar where people throng in large numbers to purchase crackers and clothes. Drone cameras, facial recognition system apps are used to monitor and prevent crime incidents.

Four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrolling have been increased for better surveillance, he said and appealed to the public to stick to the timing specified by the Supreme Court for bursting crackers or cases will be booked against those violating rules.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R.Sudhakar said, “ We have made two types of arrangements — one for people travelling to their native places on the weekend and another is for those who shop in the city’s commercial areas. This time, over 10,000 buses will be operated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for those who want to travel to their native places from the city. Normally, only 4,000 buses would be operated. Now, an additional 6,000 buses are being operated. All these buses will be operated from K.K. Nagar, Koyambedu, Madhavaram, Poonamallee and Tambaram so as to avoid congestion in the city limits.”

Restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles will be in place inside the city for three days. Special arrangements have been made to decongest traffic in commercial areas, he added.