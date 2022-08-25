City police freeze bank accounts of 504 drug peddlers

Account details of 908 accused persons have been collected

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI
August 25, 2022 21:20 IST

The Greater Chennai Police, as part of its drive against drugs, has frozen the bank accounts of 504 drug peddlers who were arrested in recent months.

The police have intensified surveillance against sale of narcotics through Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PeW) and special teams of law and order unit. A new initiative, Drive Against Drug (DAD) was launched by Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal to intensify surveillance mechanism and to prevent peddlers who were smuggling from other places, stocking and selling them in city limits.

A senior police officer said: “Following the orders of Mr. Jiwal, we have collected details of the accused who were arrested in connection with peddling and seizures of ganja weighing 1 kg and above and other narcotic and psychotropic substances from 2021 until now from those accused. We are expediting the process to freeze the bank accounts and other assets as legal provisions contemplated under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.”

Following a thorough audit, the city police identified 1,351 persons who were arrested in the last two months with possession of 1 kg and above or other banned drugs. It has collected the account details of 908 accused and frozen 504 accounts so far. On Thursday alone, 34 accounts were frozen, said the police.

This year, 396 persons accused of drug peddling executed bonds with deputy commissioners of police promising that they would not indulge again in the peddling activities. Mr. Jiwal warned of stringent action against those involved in peddling of ganja and other drugs and the drive against drugs will be further intensified.

