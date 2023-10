October 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday conducted a grievance redress camp. He received 24 petitions from the public and 35 from police personnel and ordered the police officers concerned to take quick and appropriate action. Mr. Rathore ordered the Deputy Commissioners of Police concerned to visit the homes of the four senior citizens who submitted petitions and take appropriate action.