City police chief appeals to public to follow COVID-19 norms

CHENNAI

30 April 2021 00:38 IST

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal flags off bike rally

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

On Thursday, he flagged off a bike rally of the traffic police to create awareness of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He advised the police to spread awareness in the city.

He said people should not delay the test for COVID-19 if they developed any symptoms.

They should take treatment so that the spread of the virus could be prevented.

Pointing to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, he said every eligible person should opt for vaccination.

Mr. Aggarwal said people should exercise self-restraint among themselves. They should not go out without reason. Business establishments should engage only the required workforce and should avoid crowding unnecessarily, he said.