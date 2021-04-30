Chennai

City police chief appeals to public to follow COVID-19 norms

Spreading the message: Chennai traffic police personnel taking out a motorcycle rally on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 30 April 2021 00:38 IST
Updated: 30 April 2021 00:38 IST

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal flags off bike rally

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

On Thursday, he flagged off a bike rally of the traffic police to create awareness of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He advised the police to spread awareness in the city.

He said people should not delay the test for COVID-19 if they developed any symptoms.

Advertising
Advertising

They should take treatment so that the spread of the virus could be prevented.

Pointing to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, he said every eligible person should opt for vaccination.

Mr. Aggarwal said people should exercise self-restraint among themselves. They should not go out without reason. Business establishments should engage only the required workforce and should avoid crowding unnecessarily, he said.

Comments
More In Chennai
Chennai
Read more...