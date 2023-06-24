ADVERTISEMENT

City police chief inaugurates 129 advanced CCTV cameras

June 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated 129 CCTV cameras with advanced features at 43 places in Triplicane Police district.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Disha Mittal and other officers were present.

These 129 CCTV cameras were installed in localities like Egmore, Chintadripet and Triplicane by utilising ₹27 lakh contributed by the sponsors and public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These devices had features such as human and vehicle classification for video recording, SMD-smart motion detection and e-mail alert for video offline.

Mr. Sinha said if any camera was turned off, an email alert will be sent. The devices had an e-mail alert for video tampering. The cameras had features such as internet connectivity to all locations, data storage and local WI-FI at all locations to copy the feed whenever required.

These CCTVs were installed as a part of the ongoing drive initiated by the police, to install CCTVs at every nook and corner with the active support of citizens of the area. “It will definitely help in curtailing crimes and increasing safety of the residents and commuters of these areas,” Mr. Sinha added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US