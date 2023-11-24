City Police book reporter of TV channel and others for creating ruckus and harassing women at pub

November 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police have registered a case against a reporter of News Tamil 24X7 channel and others for allegedly creating ruckus and harassing women at a pub in Nandanam recently.

The FIR said, on Monday at 12.15 a.m. more than five persons who went to Big Bull Lounge, a private bar, located in Nandanam (J-1 Saidapet Police Station limits) beyond the bar timings were denied entry and they created a ruckus at the bar.

At that time, some customers including women were watching the World Cup Cricket final at the bar. On receipt of this information, Sudharsan, a reporter with News Tamil 24x7 channel, and a few others came to the spot.

Police said while shooting the videos, a few persons used abusive, denigrating and obscene remarks against the women coming out of the bar, which were telecast later on various channels. The women were shamed and harassed by some of the television crew members.

Four complaints have been received from three women and a man about the harassment and shaming. Acting on the complaints, the Saidapet police have registered a case against Sudharsan and others under sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Punishment for Wrongful Restraint), 294(b) (Uttering obscene words), 354 A (Sexual Harassment), 509 (Outraging modesty of woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. A senior officer said the case is under investigation.

