City Police Band’s music performance inaugurated at Marina Beach

November 25, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated November 26, 2023 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of a public outreach programme and in a first of its kind in the country, it has been decided to conduct the performance by the Greater Chennai Police Band - both the brass and women pipe band in the open-air theatre at the Marina Beach opposite to Vivekananda Illam every Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the concert. Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. RadhaKrishnan were present. The event will be held every Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm.

For the first time in India, the all-women Bagpiper Band has been formed by the Greater Chennai Police. It has already participated in various government programmes. Such events are already being held at public places in major cities throughout the world, said police.