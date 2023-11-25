HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City Police Band’s music performance inaugurated at Marina Beach

This is the first time in India were all-women Bagpiper Band has been formed by the Greater Chennai Police

November 25, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated November 26, 2023 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Police Band performing in the open-air theatre at the Marina Beach

Greater Chennai Police Band performing in the open-air theatre at the Marina Beach | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of a public outreach programme and in a first of its kind in the country, it has been decided to conduct the performance by the Greater Chennai Police Band - both the brass and women pipe band in the open-air theatre at the Marina Beach opposite to Vivekananda Illam every Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the concert. Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. RadhaKrishnan were present. The event will be held every Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm.

For the first time in India, the all-women Bagpiper Band has been formed by the Greater Chennai Police. It has already participated in various government programmes. Such events are already being held at public places in major cities throughout the world, said police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.