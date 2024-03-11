City Police arrests three persons for smuggling and distributing ganja from Thailand

March 11, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

A special team of the City Police arrested a 65-year-old resident of Mangadu who was involved in receiving parcels of high quality ganja from Thailand and distributing to the various persons in the city on Saturday.

A senior official of the City Police said a special police team working under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Asra Garg got information of high quality ganja being smuggled from Thailand and being distributed in the city. Based on the tip off the police team arrested Shanmugaraj who received parcels of ganja from his son Karthik and his friend Ibrahim from Thailand where the drug is allowed to be sold for medicinal purposes.

The duo would purchase the ganja and send the drug parcel in the form of medicines or chocolates through air passengers visiting Thailand from the city. The police team during investigation found out one of the passengers who visited to Thailand regularly and acted as courier for delivering the ganja parcel.

Yasser Arafat of Illayangudi of Sivaganga district had recently brought a parcel from Thailand through the Tiruchi airport and handed it over to Shanmugaraj. The parcel would be later handed over to another person named Mohammed Jainul Riyaz who would parcel into small packets and then distribute in the city.

The police team seized more than one kilogram of high quality ganja from Shanmugaraj. The accused Shanmugaraj, Yasser Arafat and Mohammed Jainul Riyaz were arrested and handed over to the Anna Nagar police.