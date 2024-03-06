City police arrest four persons for selling drugs in Pulianthope

March 06, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pulianthope police arrested four persons for possessing drugs in Pokkipalayam on Tuesday evening.

A senior official of the City police said based on a tipoff, a special police team from Pulianthope station intercepted a person named Surya alias Bahubali and found 10 grams of Nitravet tablets on him. During investigation, the accused said the tablets were purchased from S. Parthiban and K. Irumiya.

The police team later detained Partiban and found out that he along with Irumiya and R. Thizhmani visited Secunderabad and purchased these tablets comprising Nitravet and Tydol. All the four were arrested and the police team were searching for three more persons, Nethru of Secunderabad, Radhakrishnan and Vignesh, involved in this drug racket.

The police team also seized 1,500 Nitravet and Tydol tablets.