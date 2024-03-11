City police arrest eight persons for smuggling ganja

March 11, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - ​Chennai

In separate incidents, the police arrested eight persons, including two migrant workers, for smuggling and selling ganja in the city, on Saturday.

The Seven Wells Police arrested six persons, under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for smuggling more than 11 kg of ganja, which was to be distributed in north Chennai, on Saturday night. Based on a tip-off, a special police team, led by Inspector Ramesh Kannan, raided a lodge in Seven Wells, and arrested the six persons: M. Krishnan and K. Kani of Madurai; G. Jagan of Ramanathapuram; P. Anandhamurugan of Sivagangai; L. Sikkandhar, and T. Radhakrishnan of Tiruchi. Radhakrishnan is an employee of the Transport Department.

​In another incident, the Taramani police arrested two migrant workers for possessing and selling ganja to several clients in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. The police arrested E. Taibur Rahman of Assam and B. Prafulla Kumar Jena of Odisha, both working in private security firms and residing in a rented house in Taramani. The duo procured ganja from their native places and smuggled it to the city. They have been sent to judicial custody.