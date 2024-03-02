ADVERTISEMENT

City police and SRMIST jointly organise ‘Cyber Hackathon 3.0’

March 02, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Competitors received problem statements based on the trending cyber challenges faced in 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore handing over the prize to the team that won the hackathon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday distributed prizes and certificates to the winning teams in the ‘Cyber Hackathon 3.0’ competition, conducted by the cyber crime cell, Central Crime Branch, GCP, in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Ramapuram.

Saying the initiative was conducted to bring out youngsters’ talents, he said, “As we witness the rise of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and block chain, we have to put emphasis on the need for robust cyber security to mitigate potential risks associated with these advancements.”

Competitors received problem statements based on the trending cyber challenges faced in 2023-24. These included Deep Fake Detection – Safeguarding Reality in the Age of AI, Training Simulation – Virtual Sleuth, and Social Media Blocking – Bot Blocking.

A total of 262 teams registered, out of which 179 teams were allowed to submit their ideas. Among these, 20 teams were selected to participate in the final phase on Friday and Saturday in SRM Institute of Science and Technology campus in Ramapuram.

Achintya Singh and his team, from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, won the first prize, while Koushikram and his team, from Panimalar College of Engineering, won the second prize, and Sumresh and his team, from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, won the third prize.

