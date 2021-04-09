City ophthalmologist gets award

Rajan Eye Care Hospital was honoured for its contribution to eye care during the COVID-19 pandemic at the International Health Pride Awards 2021. Topgallant rated the institution as the most trusted eye care hospital of the year for its significant contribution during the pandemic to poor and needy and for the COVID-19 Slum Relief Project, which has benefited over 30,000 families so far. The hospital’s chairman and medical director, Mohan Rajan, was awarded the Healthcare Personality of the Year in the Ophthalmology category.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Khadi and Village Industries, were the chief guests at the event held on March 19 in New Delhi.