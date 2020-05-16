City now has over 700 containment zones

The Chennai Corporation has reported a rise in COVID-19 containment zones in the city, with the number crossing 700 on Saturday.

The hotspot clusters in zones such as Kodambakkam continue to report a number of COVID-19 cases every day. For example, ward 127 in Kodambakkam zone has 152 COVID-19 cases and continues to add 35 to 45 new cases every day.

As a result, the Chennai Corporation has decided to start distribution of a special herbal concoction to residents of such hotspots, in addition to nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer.

The civic body is planning to expand the distribution of the special herbal concoction to all residents in the 15 zones of the city after assessing the results after 10 days.

Launching it, Chennai Corporation special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan said the distribution of the special herbal concoction is part of the area based strategy adopted for COVID-19 containment.

“We have distributed the special herbal concoction to 6,000 residents in the five hotspots on the first day. We will distribute the concoction to at least 20,000 residents every day. The idea is to reduce the number of COVID-19 positive cases to zero in the five hotspots in a week,” said K. Veerababu, a doctor of Indian medicine.

Better facilities

The Corporation has also intensified its efforts to develop safe COVID-19 care facilities in its hospitals. It has developed COVID-19 wards in Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet in the ground floor, first floor and the second floor, making suitable changes in the building to create comfortable spaces for COVID-19 care. At least 91 special COVID-19 wards have been created in the Communicable Diseases Hospital for treatment of COVID-19 positive cases. The patients who had been housed in the COVID-19 care centres reported that they were unable to bear the heat during summer in those COVID-19 care centres. As a result the Chennai Corporation is developing better facilities in its hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The civic body is also planning to spend ₹500 per patient for nutritious food daily. So every patient will get nutritious food at a cost of ₹7,000 for 14 days of stay in a COVID-19 care facility.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar inspected Amma canteen in Egmore to assess the quality of food. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inspected V.R.Pillai Street where there has been a reduction in the COVID-19 cases.