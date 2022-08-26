City Mayor launches Memories of Madras

The book tracks the city’s growth by recounting lived experiences of various personalities

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 26, 2022 23:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

City Mayor R. Priya launching the book in Ripon Buildings on Friday. Also in the picture, from left, Corporation Education Committee Chairman Viswanathan, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

ADVERTISEMENT

City Mayor R. Priya on Saturday launched Memories of Madras, a curated volume that reprises the popular column published in the The HinduMetroplus that was published between 2008 and 2011.

The contents of the book include legendary director K. Balachander speaking about the Madras he knew in the 1950s, film musician M.S. Viswanathan on a city that was calm and driven by values and cricketer S. Venkataraghavan on corporate tournaments that drew huge crowds and test cricket at Chepauk during Pongal.

The book features many eminent personalities from different walks of life speaking about the Madras they knew, revisiting old times, their anecdotes, rich with detail, describe how life was in those days. Singers, dancers, playwrights, filmmakers, academics, sportspersons, industrialists and others recall the memories to their early years, giving readers an insight into the city that reveres its past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In essence, this selection captures the evolution of the city, tracking its growth by recounting lived experiences. The volume also has pictures of old Madras from the archives of The Hindu.

The contents include recollections by 63 important personalities, such as tennis great Ramanathan Krishnan, satirist and political commentator ‘Cho’ Ramaswamy, dancer, actor Vyjayanthimala Bali, Film News Anandan, naturalist V. Guruswami, popular film producer A.V.M. Saravanan, writer Ashokamitran and legendary jazz musician Frank Dubier, about their ‘memories of Madras’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the launch of publication at Ripon Buildings on Friday, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.

The book is available now at The Hindu Bookstore. The cover price of the book is ₹399. A special 20% discount can be availed of while booking the copy through The Hindu Bookstore on https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app