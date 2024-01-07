City Matters: Vending zones in Chennai to be finalised next week

January 07, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a delay of several years, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to announce the final list of vending zones next week as the town vending committee headed by its Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan is expected to meet in a few days to finalise the list.

Once finalised, street vendors in the non-vending zones of the 200 wards are expected to be evicted and a new regulation will be in force. Corporation officials said the residents would be permitted to object to the inclusion of their streets on the list of vending zones even after the final list is announced. The Commissioner would take a decision to remove the name of roads from the list of vending zones. As a number of roads that have been traditional vending areas, including NSC Bose Road, are expected to be declared non-vending zones. Street vendors have also requested the civic body to reconsider their decision.

Residents in many wards have demanded the GCC to hold consultation with local residents to streamline the process. Many street vendors, who have received identity cards, have also stopped business activities in such areas owing to civic issues. Dhanalakshmi Ramalingam, a street vendor in Manali, said she stopped street vending after the floods in the area.

J.John, AIADMK councillor from ward 84 in Ambattur, said many educational institutions and hospitals had complained about the civic issues caused by street vendors in the neighbourhood. “Chennai Corporation has removed street vendors from Bakthavatchalam College Road, Korattur. The vendors lost their livelihood. They have resumed activity. But they may lose their source of livelihood after the final list is announced. We have to find the right alternatives to protect their source of livelihood without causing disturbance to residents,” said Mr. John.

“North Avenue in Korattur is expected to be declared a vending zone. The Revenue Department of Chennai Corporation has prepared the list. However, there is no clarity, no coordination with engineering departments,” said Mr. John.

“A total of 120 street vendors were removed from Ambattur Industrial Estate a few months ago, affecting their livelihood. The vendors have been demanding SIDCO for an alternative location. Many poor labourers in Ambattur had been depending on the street vendors for food at an affordable cost. Many of the street vendors who are women have not paid the school fees for children and rent for houses after the eviction,” he added.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja said the Chennai Corporation must discuss vending zone segregation with local residents and take their views ahead of earmarking of the zones. “A committee should be formed with local representatives, agencies, town planning and street vendors and do the groundwork and identify vending and non vending zones. This should be a joint, transparent exercise. Vending zones should not be declared without proper planning and readiness. Vending zones, though backed by the government, still lack basic amenities and facilities including water and electricity supply, as well as proper waste management. Several street vendors have raised this issue earlier too. The government should ensure that no vendors are permitted in non=vending zones,” said Mr.Kumararaja.

T. Nagar resident V.S.Jayaraman said vending was taking place in almost all streets with the tacit knowledge of the authorities. “The whole of the service lanes of Usman Road have become vending zones leaving little space for public movement. While demarcating vending zones, the authorities should take into account its impact on the neighbourhood, as most streets have residential colonies. Though the setting up of vending zones is said to be beneficial to the community at large, it becomes harmful as days go by in that the cacophony associated with it deals a deadly blow to the otherwise tranquil atmosphere. An area with no residential concentration, school, temple should be selected for vending zones. The set-up should in no way deter the movement of the public and the transport system. There has to be specific timings and vendors should abide by the same,” said Mr. Jayaraman.

Anna Nagar ward 104 councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said the street vendors in major commercial stretches such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue and Shanthi Colony Fourth Avenue would be removed after announcement of the stretches as non-vending zones. “Officials have decided to permit street vending along Anna Nagar 15th Main Road. But residents may protest in the event of a rise in traffic congestion,” said Mr. Shemmozhi.

After the first meeting of the Town Vending Committee, headed by Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan as its chairperson, was held in August 2023, major decisions are yet to be taken owing to opposition from various stakeholders. The last meeting of the committee in December 2023 was also disrupted after a group of vendors wanted to participate in the meeting as onlookers.

The next meeting is expected on January 10. Vending zones are likely to be finalised by the 15-member committee, officials said. “All the street vendors will get allocation of space in vending zones that have been identified,” said an official.

At the previous meetings, decisions about clean street food hubs have also not been taken owing to objection from various stakeholders. Some of the proposals for clean street food hubs were rejected owing to traffic issues. According to representatives of vendors, more than 20,000 street vendors were active in 15 zones of the city. The civic body has already identified roads where ambulance movement had been restricted because of street vendors. The vendors in such areas will be removed after Pongal.

Meanwhile, the street vendors have also protested against the eviction by police in areas such as Guindy, Porur and KK Nagar without the knowledge of the Town vending Committee.

National Association of Street Vendors of India Secretary V.Maheswaran said the decision on banning street vendors from important areas such as NSC Bose Road is expected to have an impact on the livelihood of more than 1,000 vendors. “These vending zones have heritage value, which may be lost after the area is declared a non- vending zone. A large number of residents get products at affordable cost in such areas, this will put an end to that too,” said Mr.Maheswaran.