City limps along with just 30% of its supply of bottled water

With the indefinite strike by packaged drinking water units entering the fifth day on Monday, the city is receiving just 20-30% of its normal supply. Residents of many areas are already feeling the pinch, with 20-litre bubbletops fast running out at traders.

Members of the Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association said the strike was more intense in districts outside Chennai.

The city is being supplied with a limited quantity of bubbletops as the urban and peri urban areas are largely dependent on packaged water.

‘No retreat’

The association plans to continue the indefinite strike, seeking solutions to the issues raised by it.

In the past two days, Tiruvallur Collectorate officials have sealed 103 packaged drinking water units that did not have a no-objection certificate from the Water Resources Department.

A team of officials sealed the companies operating without NOC, based on a Madras High Court directive.

Officials of the Tiruvallur Collectorate said several units, including many in Avadi, Poonamallee, Ponneri and Gummidipoondi, were sealed till Monday.

However, no unit in Kancheepuram district was closed. Of the 1,600 water units across the State, about 420 are based in the city’s neighbouring districts. Normally, the city is supplied with 2.5 crore litres of packaged drinking water daily.

‘Brands costly’

As there was a delay or dearth in supply of small brands, some residents had to switch over to known brands that are priced higher.

“I borrowed one bubbletop from a neighbour for now. I am thinking of purchasing a water purifier to manage needs,” said K. Devi, a resident of Mylapore.

Retailers too noted that the number of bubbletops supplied was dipping.

“We are getting only a limited number of bubbletops. People are buying major brands priced up to ₹80 as there is a shortage,” said S. Shankar, a retailer in Ambattur.