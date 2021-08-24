City jewellers oppose new rules

Creating Hallmarking Unique ID causing delay, say retailers

Members of the Chennai Jewellers’ Association and The Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association, Madras, downed shutters for a few hours on Monday in protest against new hallmarking rules.

They staged a demonstration on N.S.C. Bose Road and held placards against the move to provide Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) for every piece of jewellery. The token strike coincided with the nationwide protest. Around 7,000 shops remained closed between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. against HUID being made mandatory.

The Bureau of Indian Standards had made gold hallmarking mandatory for 14, 18 and 22 carat jewellery since June 1. During the first phase, BIS implemented the mandatory hallmarking process in 24 districts of the State and Puducherry, which have assaying and hallmarking centres, during the first phase.

While BIS said that updating details on the portal would improve the quality of hallmarking and ensure purity of gold, jewellers complained about it as a tracking mechanism and HUID caused delay in hallmarking of each piece of jewellery at the assaying centres. There were about 120 assaying centres in the State as of now.

Jayanthilal Challani, president, The Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association, Madras, said: “We have to share data on the entire chain of manufacturing and sale process for HUID. There is no guarantee about the safety of the data. The question about maintaining privacy of customer details arises. Such information needs to be included in the process.”

Moreover, jewellery with HUID once sold would be considered as old jewellery. Customers would have to bear with wastage and other charges during exchange even within a few days of purchase, he said.