City hospitals launch breast cancer awareness campaign

Walkathon, yoga sessions held; free screening till October 31

Two private hospitals here launched initiatives on Sunday to create awareness on breast cancer and promote routine health check-up. The events were organised to coincide with October being observed as breast cancer awareness month every year.

A release by the Kauvery Hospital said it would be organising free mammogram screening till October 31 at various locations for women aged over 40.

Mobile units with a team from the hospital will be stationed for this purpose near Guru Nanak College in Velachery, Ashok Leyland plant in Ennore, Danfoss plant in Oragadam, IIT Madras, the Reserve Bank of India office in Parry’s Corner and Dr. Jayachandran Memorial Trust in Royapuram.

Kirti Katherine Kabeer, consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgery at the hospital, said that almost 60% of the breast cancer patients visited the hospital when they had reached Stage III or IV of cancer. The hospital organised a bike rally at Santhome on Sunday.

Cyclothon, yoga

MGM Healthcare hospital organised a cyclothon, walkathon and a yoga session on Sunday to create awareness on breast cancer.

The cyclothon from War Memorial near Marina Beach was flagged off by Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police.

Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan flagged off the walkathon from Anna Nagar Tower Park.