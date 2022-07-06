City hospital treats two patients with idiopathic intracranial hypertension

Both patients had complaints of obesity and issues related to vision

A 11-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were treated for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension in a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the two persons had complaints of severe headache, episodes of vomiting and progressive problems with vision. They were diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, a condition usually triggered by various factors in the context of obesity.

Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, Senior Consultant, Stroke and Neurovascular Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, said the 11-year-old girl had persistent headache for two months, and a history of heaviness of eyelids and blurred vision. An ophthalmological evaluation indicated papilledema in both eyes. She then underwent imaging of the brain which revealed features of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, which refers to building up of pressure in the fluids that surround the brain whose function is to act as a protective layer and leads to symptoms experienced by these patients.

A lumbar puncture — a test done through the lower spinal region —recorded the cerebrospinal fluid pressure as 28 cm as against normal count of 15 cm. Excess fluid was safely let out following which there was improvement with almost complete resolution of headache and vision.

The 29-year-old woman had a sudden onset of double vision and restricted movements of right eye. Further examination showed severe swelling of the optic disc. She underwent an emergency lumbar puncture.

Such conditions were frequently seen in young and middle-aged people who are obese. Obesity increases the intrathoracic pressure which then elevates the fluid pressure inside the brain, the release said.