City hospital launches laser treatment for prostate enlargement

September 23, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals has launched an advanced laser treatment for prostate enlargement. Kabilan Saminathan, consultant and head of the department of urology at the hospital, said the traditional treatment method — transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) — long-considered the golden standard for treating prostate enlargement came with its shortcomings.

The laser treatment, he said, was a significant improvement over the TURP and open prostatectomy. It offered precise and minimally invasive targeting of affected areas, resulting in reduced discomfort, quicker recovery, lower risk of bleeding complications, shorter hospital stays and contributed to improved quality of life, according to a press release.

