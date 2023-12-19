ADVERTISEMENT

City hospital launches ‘Diabetes on Wheels’ programme

December 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A mobile van with a team of doctor, dietician, and a nurse will visit 100 locations in Chennai for 100 days to raise awareness on diabetes and its prevention

The Hindu Bureau

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, flagging off the vehicle at an annual expo organised by Kauvery Hospital to raise awareness on diabetes.

Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet launched a ‘Diabetes on Wheels’ programme. A mobile van with a team of doctor, dietician, and a nurse will visit 100 locations in Chennai for 100 days to raise awareness on diabetes and its prevention. J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, flagged off the vehicle at ‘Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’, an annual expo organised by the hospital to raise awareness on diabetes. About 600 participants underwent free check-ups at the expo, including random blood sugar, lipid profile, foot study, diet counselling, physiotherapy counselling, eye and dental check-up, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US