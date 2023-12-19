City hospital launches ‘Diabetes on Wheels’ programme

December 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet launched a ‘Diabetes on Wheels’ programme. A mobile van with a team of doctor, dietician, and a nurse will visit 100 locations in Chennai for 100 days to raise awareness on diabetes and its prevention. J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, flagged off the vehicle at ‘Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’, an annual expo organised by the hospital to raise awareness on diabetes. About 600 participants underwent free check-ups at the expo, including random blood sugar, lipid profile, foot study, diet counselling, physiotherapy counselling, eye and dental check-up, according to a press release.

