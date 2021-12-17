Chennai gets ready for the launch of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Resource persons are being trained to effectively engage the students

Following its implementation in 12 districts, the School Education Department’s initiative Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at the doorstep), which was drawn up to bridge learning gaps among students will soon begin in Chennai as well.

Around 4,982 volunteers have enrolled so far for the initiative, which aims to engage students of classes I to VIII every evening for an hour, in spaces that will be identified and created in the community.

Chennai has around 80,374 students in class I to V, and 80,424 students studying in classes VI to VIII in government and aided schools.

“As a first step, 60 resource persons for primary and upper primary classes each are being trained for two days in Chennai, which includes primary school teachers. They will, in turn, train volunteers in 10 blocks in Chennai who will lead the initiative,” said S. Mars, chief educational officer, Chennai.

The resource persons who will train the volunteers chosen will focus on how they can work in coordination with the community to make it a people’s initiative, and how to engage effectively with the students. The sessions focus on child rights and safety, student psychology, and volunteer behaviour. For the primary teachers, sessions in Mathematics, English, Environmental Sciences and Tamil were held, to guide them on the aspects to focus on in the evening sessions for the initiative.

Basic skills

“With students having faced a long gap away from school owing to the pandemic, the volunteers must empathise with their mindset, and motivate them with regard to learning. The hour-long sessions in the evening will not be a repeat of what is done in classrooms. The volunteers will focus on basic knowledge and skills through songs, skits and activities,” said K. Manjula, a lecturer from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) who conducted sessions for resource persons.

For Illam Thedi Kalvi, the SCERT has prepared resource material for each month, which the volunteers are expected to use once the programme begins.