Chennai gets more ‘Carnatic’ roads

September 26, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated September 27, 2023 08:16 am IST

Two public spaces in the city were named after famed Carnatic musicians last fortnight. The flyover that links Radhakrishnan Salai to Cathedral Road was named after M. Balamuralikrishna, the multi-faceted singer who dominated the arts world for decades. Kumaran Colony Road at Vadapalani was named Mandolin Shrinivas Road after that tragically short-lived genius who brought us a new instrument to delight in. The two lived close to the thoroughfares named after them.

That led me to ponder over streets and spaces named after Carnatic musicians. As befitting a locality that is most closely associated with the classical arts, it was Mylapore that began the trend. According to S. Thyagarajan, it was in 1984 that Oliver Road in that area was renamed after his grandfather and top-ranking singer Musiri Subramania Iyer. He also recalls that it was the doyen Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, a close associate of Musiri’s, who petitioned the then Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, and got it done. Musiri was a long-term resident of Oliver Road, having moved there in the 1930s. His descendants still maintain his old bungalow and conduct monthly chamber concerts on the adjoining premises. At the same time as that change, Palace Road in San Thome, so named because it led to erstwhile Chamundeswari Gardens which was the Mysore Maharajah’s residence and later became the Russian Consulate, was renamed Papanasam Sivan Salai. The great composer had lived at Mylapore for much of his life, but not anywhere near Palace Road. This decision of MGR’s, though in every way befitting Sivan’s stature, was subject to some criticism. Two musical greats had been residents on Palace Road — G.N. Balasubramaniam and Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar. Their descendants felt that the change put paid to any chances the maestros had of being remembered with road names. Semmangudi was blamed for this. Sivan, incidentally, was uncle to V.N. Janaki (MGR’s wife and later briefly the Chief Minister).

The development of the Kalakshetra area off Besant Nagar led to Tiger Varadachariar Avenue. ‘Tiger’, an acclaimed musician, composer and academic, had served as the head of four centres of learning — the Music Academy’s Teachers’ College, the Music Department of the University of Madras, the Music College of Annamalai University and finally Kalakshetra. It was, therefore, appropriate that he was commemorated in that area. Close by is Rukmini Road, named after Rukmini Devi Arundale, acclaimed dancer and founder of Kalakshetra.

The death of the famed singer Maharajapuram Santhanam in the 1990s led to R. Yagnaraman of Sri Krishna Gana Sabha requesting the government to rename Griffith Road at T. Nagar after him, which was acceded to. The Sabha stands on that road and Santhanam was its founder secretary, his father Viswanatha Iyer being the first president. Late in the 1990s, the government pondered over naming Kotturpuram after M.S. Subbulakshmi. The singer, living in that area, refused. She suggested that the honour ought to go to D.K. Pattammal, who had resided there much longer. The matter was dropped thereafter. In the last two decades, we have had an auditorium built at government expense and named after nagaswaram legend Tiruvavaduturai N. Rajarathinam Pillai. And now we have the two latest additions to the list. I was impressed that the Corporation, not the most sensitive when it comes to spellings on signboards, had taken care to ensure the road was named after Mandolin ‘Shrinivas’ and not Srinivas. The late maestro was most particular about this spelling, and he will be delighted, whichever world he is enriching with his music at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

(V. Sriram is a writer and historian)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.